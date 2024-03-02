NSCDC Apprehend 30-Year-Old Vandal In Jigawa

A 30-year-old man identified as Inuwa Salisu has been taken into custody by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State on charges of theft and vandalism of solar batteries used in streetlights.

Confirming his arrest, the Command spokesman, ASC Badrudeen Tijjani Mahmud in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph said the suspect was taken into custody on Friday in Gujungu, Taura Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, Salisu was apprehended when he was planning to deliver the pilfered Roy solar batteries to Kano State for disposal.

READ ALSO:

The NSCDC monitoring crew recovered the N350,000 worth of stolen batteries.

Muhammad Danjuma, the state commandant of the NSCDC, reaffirmed his dedication to protecting vital infrastructure and national assets and promised legal action against anyone trying to jeopardise public safety.

He called on the populace to maintain their vigilance and offer useful information to support security personnel in their efforts to battle crime.

According to him, the suspect has admitted to the crime and will face charges in a court with the necessary authority.