NSC To Establish More Dry Ports Nationwide

Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) is set to establish more dry ports nationwide to provide an alternative to traditional seaports.

The Director of the Kaduna Port Office, Buba Danjuma disclosed this at the weekend after a maritime industry sensitisation at the 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair (KITF).

According to him, dry ports are crucial infrastructure for transporting goods and supporting alternative routes for trade.

He added that the council had set up Border Information Centres (BICs) at various locations, including Idi Roko, Jibia and Illela.

Danjuma explained that the dry port was a key hub, officially declared both a port of origin and destination for cargoes, stressing that the dry port facilitates exports and imports from Kaduna to destinations worldwide, enhancing trade access.

The director highlighted the Federal Government’s commitment towards improving railway operations, which would in turn boost dry port activities and increase cargo capacity.

Danjuma added that high logistics costs are a barrier to business and railway operations would significantly reduce these costs.

He explained: “Local goods will flow seamlessly between Lagos and Kaduna. With railway operations, container deliveries in Kaduna are expected to exceed 1,000 within the same period.

“The ease of doing business is a key focus for the council, which aims to support import-export businesses.

“The council has established dry ports in inland areas without sea access, stimulating trade and regional economic growth.”

Danjuma stressed that the sensitisation session at the trade fair was designed to educate stakeholders about the council’s role in facilitating trade.

He noted that the Shippers Council had been promoting the maritime industry, ensuring smooth business conditions for all participants.

