NSC Tasks IGP On Decentralizing Tactical Squads To Zonal Commands

The President of the Nigeria Society for Criminology (NSC), Professor Oludayo Tade, has admonished the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Tunji Disu, to decentralize tactical squad to zonal commands for efficiency and proactive response to crime.

In a congratulatory message to the Police Boss, which he personally signed, the NSC president noted that empowering zonal commands with the best hands and modern policing gadgets would ensure prompt response time to crime and improve the success rate.

He emphasised the need for Mr Tunji Disu to deploy his experiences to check the rising wave of crimes and criminality in the country, while also advising him to ensure that men of the Nigeria Police are exposed to contemporary training in modern policing strategies and technology.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to support the Nigeria Police with increased funding to improve their capacity and welfare in order to empower them to protect lives and properties as the leading agency in internal security.

While acknowledging the track records of the IGP as seen in his expertise and result-oriented policing, the professor of Criminology, Victimology and Security Studies said that the NSC “is ready to partner with the police in providing evidence-based research findings that could improve policing and intelligence”.

Mr Disu urged Disu to prioritise the welfare of serving and retired officers, noting that a “motivated police officer will give his best to the service of her fatherland while ill-motivated ones are dangerous to the system and the society”.