NSC Strengthening Maritime Sector With Capacity Building

Nigeria’s port economic regulator, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has intensified efforts to strengthen institutional efficiency and strategic leadership through capacity building for its top management staff to make them relevant in a rapidly evolving maritime and logistics environment driven by global trade dynamics and technological advancement, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

As part of efforts to strengthen their ability to effectively regulate and promote efficiency in Nigeria’s maritime and logistics sector, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), last week, embarked on a highly dynamic retreat for its top management staff in line with the global trade practices, technological innovation, and evolving regulatory standards.

Reasons

Specifically, NSC noted that the retreat was crucial for the management staff because it will further strengthen their ability to effectively regulate and promote efficiency in Nigeria’s maritime and logistics sector.

The 2026 strategic management retreat titled: “Advancing Strategic Execution: Driving Collaboration, Innovation and Excellence for a FutureReady NSC,” held in Abeokuta, Ogun State was focused on professional development that would help the management staff stay updated on international maritime policies, port management strategies, and modern supply chain systems, while ensuring fair competition among service providers.

Furthermore, government believes that it will improve institutional performance and service delivery, noting that when the management staff acquire advanced skills in leadership, strategic planning, data analysis, and stakeholder engagement, they are better equipped to address challenges such as port congestion, trade facilitation, and dispute resolution between shippers and operators.

Reforms

For instance, the Executive Secretary of the council, Dr Pius Akutah, noted that the council embarked on the management retreat to enhance regulatory efficiency, strengthen data analytics, simplify stakeholder processes, reduce turnaround times and improve transparency in the nation’s maritime domain.

He commended the UCK Integrated Consulting Limited for working closely with the council to design the retreat programme aimed at strengthening its leadership capacity and institutional effectiveness.

Last year, the executive secretary noted that the council successfully launched the Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS), a major digital platform designed to strengthen document management, workflow automation and institutional record management, saying that the ECMS represents a significant milestone in the council’s journey towards building a modern, efficient and paperless administrative system within the council.

Akutah added: “In addition, my office has initiated several reforms aimed at digitalising workflow processes across the organisation. These initiatives include: strengthening digital workflow and approval systems; improving integration between transport, stores and ICT processes; promoting electronic documentation and record management; strengthening internal coordination through digital platforms; and encouraging data-driven decision making across departments.”

Expectations

Also, the Director, Strategic Planning and Research, Mr Rotimi Anifowose, noted that the maritime and logistics landscape was evolving rapidly and stakeholders’ expectations were increasing and government priorities were becoming more performance-driven.

The director, who explained that the retreat provided management staff with the space to reflect honestly, aligned strategically and commit decisively, noted that the demand for efficiency, predictability, and transparency was rising. Anifowose explained: “In this environment, execution is not optional, it is essential. It reflects where we are in our institutional journey and more importantly, where we must go.”

Realities

Moreover, the Permanent Secre

The growth and development of Nigerian marine and blue economy sector demand professionalism and constant training of management and staff

tary, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mrs. Fatima Sugra Mahmood, represented by Hajia Kathum Ibrahim at the event, said that strategic retreats such as this were critical moments in the life of any institution, saying that they provide an opportunity to pause, reflect and recalibrate institutional direction in response to emerging realities.

She noted that the council, as the port economic regulator, bore the responsibility of promoting efficiency, fairness and competitiveness within the nation’s port system. Mahmood, said: “In doing so, you are not only protecting the interests of shippers but also safeguarding Nigeria’s broader economic and trade interests.

To strengthen strategic execution, the council must continue to deepen collaboration with terminal operators, shipping lines, freight forwarders, regulatory agencies and the private sector.

“Effective stakeholder engagement, regulatory compliance and institutional trust will remain essential drivers for improving port efficiency and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in global maritime trade.”

In addition, the council’s Chairman, Governing Board, Dr. Ibrahim S. Shema, reminded the management staff of the critical role NSC plays in promoting the growth and development of our nation’s marine and blue economy sector as the nation’s port economic regulator.

He emphasised on the importance of institutional discipline and due process in the area of proper grievance handling within the organisation.

According to him, the governing board is totally and unequivocally committed to providing the muchneeded policy direction to complement the efforts of management in achieving the national goals set for this critical sector by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

He explained: “Our role as a Board, is to provide strategic guidance, oversight, and support to ensure that management has all the necessary resources and enabling environment to deliver on this mandate.

The chairman said that the success of the council depends on the effective collaboration between the board, management, staff and all critical stakeholders in the maritime sector.

To this end, he stressed that the board would continue to work closely with management to identify areas of improvement, address major challenges, and capitalise on opportunities for the growth and development of the council.

Staff welfare

Morover, to further the morale of the management staff, Akutah diaclosed that the proposed salary review for staff of the council had received approval from the Ministry and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), saying that the proposal was currently undergoing vetting and clearance by the Budget Office of the Federation, after which it will be considered by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission for final approval prior to implementation.

In addition, the executive secretary said that several welfare improvements had been introduced, including: upward review of the children education grant to per term; introduction of health and social club allowances; and introduction of proficiency allowances to encourage professional development.

Akutah urged directors and heads of units to see themselves not merely as administrators of departments but as drivers of institutional transformation, noting that this transformation requires stronger collaboration across departments and units, greater innovation in the way we deploy technology and regulatory tools, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in service delivery and institutional performance.

Last line

