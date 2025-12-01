NSC Shuts Door On Third Term For Kida, Sets January Date For NBBF Polls

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has formally ruled out any possibility of a third term for Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) President Musa Kida, insisting that the federation must abide strictly by its constitution.

In an official correspondence addressed to Kida, the NSC affirmed that the tenure of the current NBBF board, which commenced on January 31, 2022, will expire exactly four years later, on January 31, 2026.

Consequently, the Commission fixed the next elections for January 2026. The clarification effectively quashes speculations that Kida, who has been at the helm since 2017 and has completed two constitutionally recognised terms, might attempt to extend his stay.

It also settles an ongoing dispute among stakeholders who claimed the board’s tenure should run until October 2026, based on the date it was inaugurated by the defunct Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.