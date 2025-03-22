NSC should back initiative on IJA with investment, monitoring and execution

Share

The National Sports Festival has taken so much twists and turns over the years all with the aim of making it more vibrant and interesting. I recall a time when the organisers decided to embrace zonal format. The states were divided into zones and so the event was competed for on zonal basis. For example, Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States were in Zone 2. That was in the 90s and the athletes adjust to the style at the time.

When the event returned to the traditional inter-state format, the ministry of sports again came up with another initiative together with the host state. This time, it was agreed that professional athletes can take part in the NSF and the pros are free to join any of the states of their respective choice. Many pros embraced this to feature for states of their choice of course with the money dangled before them as the major incentive. This style was adopted in two events of the NSF including the one hosted by Abuja.

After much criticism based on the fact that budding talents were not being allowed to blossom into relevance at the games aimed at talents discovery. And so, the idea of having professional athletes compete was again jettisoned.

Last year, the regime of President Bola Tinubu returned the country’s sports administrative leadership structure and based on the recommendations and moves made by the previous administration of the ministry led by Chief Sunday Dare, National Sports Commission returned to replace the sports ministry structure.

Two seasoned marketers in the Nigerian sports ecosystem, Malam Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade were named as the Chairman and DG respectively. Till date, the NSC is still new but there seems to be steps in place to take sports to the next level. The first step is the focus on other sports and not just football.

When I saw a small brochure on the plans of the NSC recently, I was completely wowed with the vision outlined with the renewed hope initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE) which is targeted to reset, refocus and relaunch various units of the country’s sports disciplines. This indeed is a big subject of discuss for another day.

Back to the NSF, the NSC has rolled out plans to again alter the scope of the developmental games. For the first time in the festival’s history, a 38th state will be introduced in the form of Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) a strategic move designed to integrate emerging young talents into Nigeria’s version of the Olympic Games.

And so, promising junior athletes, identified through the National Youth Games, will now have the opportunity to compete at the highest national level, rubbing shoulders with elite athletes from across the country in the National Sports Festival. This is a bold decision by the Dikko led NSC and it could be a big exposure platform for young talents to break into the senior ranks and compete at the African Games or even the Olympic Games.

The NSC’s initiative must be backed up with proper funding and deliberate monitoring to get the desired results. This is a move that will boost the country’s future generation of athletes and these youngsters should also have coaches and former internationals dedicated to them for proper mentorship which will also boost their exposure and overall development.

Let me add that there should be good infrastructure for these athletes to grow well and be ready for the challenges in continental and global stage. It also means that before the forthcoming Gateway Games scheduled for May, the NSC must find a way to get the young ones from across the states who are to form the 38th State at the games. It should not be a fire brigade assemblage of athletes. There should be proper planning to make this noble idea work well.

The NSC should invest on IJA not only for the forthcoming games but for the development of sports and so efforts should be made to prepare and nurture them well.

It is important to ask what next after the NSF. It has to be the execution stage. The NSC can sponsor the identified promising ones abroad to relevant schools that will boost their sports disciplines to further their studies on government scholarships. I agree there is need to get money for this and I believe Dikko and Olopade can bring in sponsors to help in taking these athletes to the next stage.

After this step, the country can be assured that in the nearest future. The IJA initiative must be monitored from the identification stage to the execution level to get the desired results.

Kudos to Dikko and Olopade.

