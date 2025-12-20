The National Sports Commission has applauded Super Eagles legend, Ahmed Musa, for his exceptional service, dedication, and contributions to Nigerian football as he officially calls time on his illustrious international career after 15 years.

Reacting to Musa’s retirement, the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, paid glowing tribute to the Super Eagles legend stating thus, “Ahmed Musa represents everything that is right about representing Nigeria; commitment, humility, resilience, and unwavering patriotism.

For 15 years, he wore the green and white with pride, inspired a generation of young footballers, and delivered on the biggest stages.”

“His record as the most capped Super Eagle and Nigeria’s highest World Cup goal scorer speaks volumes about his consistency and excellence.”

“On behalf of the National Sports Commission and the entire Nigerian sporting family, we thank Ahmed Musa for his selfless service and wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey.”

Musa made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2010 as a fearless 17-yearold, answering the national call with pride and commitment.

From those humble beginnings, he rose to become a veteran leader and an enduring symbol of consistency, resilience, and patriotism in Nigerian football.

Within a short period, Musa represented Nigeria across all levels of the national teams; the U-20, U-23, and the Super Eagles — demonstrating rare adaptability and excellence.

He bows out as the most capped player in the history of the Super Eagles, with an unprecedented 111 inter- national appearances.