NSC Pledges Stronger Collaboration With CAA, Says DG Olopade

……As AFN President Describes U-18/U-20 Championships as Crucial Platform for Talent Development

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), promising increased support for the growth of athletics on the continent.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the CAA Congress held Monday at the Conference Hotel, Abeokuta the host city of the 3rd CAA U-18/U-20 African Athletics Championships — Olopade described Nigeria as a ready and willing partner in advancing the objectives of African athletics.

“I want to assure the CAA leadership that Nigeria, through the National Sports Commission, is fully committed to a deeper collaboration with the Confederation. We have a dynamic and proactive system already in place to support the growth of athletics, not just in Nigeria, but across the continent,” Olopade said.

Highlighting his long-standing involvement in athletics, Olopade noted his role in managing the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon the biggest marathon event in Africa as evidence of his dedication to the sport.

Further demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment, Olopade announced that key stakeholders including the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; and other prominent dignitaries and industry leaders would be engaging directly with the CAA leadership during the championship period.

In his welcome address, President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Tonobok Okowa, emphasized the importance of the championships as a platform for identifying and nurturing future athletic stars.

“For the next four days, the youth of our continent will showcase their God-given talents. It is our hope that many of them will go on to represent Africa at the African Championships, World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games, and ultimately, the Olympic Games,” Okowa said.

The 3rd CAA U-18/U-20 African Athletics Championships will run from July 16 to 20, featuring over 700 young athletes from across the continent, competing in what promises to be a celebration of emerging talent and sporting excellence.