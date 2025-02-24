NSC Plans To Establish More Dry Ports Nationwide

Share

As the Kaduna dry port received and cleared over 500 containers of goods within the last three months, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) is planning to establish more dry ports nationwide to provide an alternative to traditional seaports.

The Director of the Kaduna Port Office, Buba Danjuma disclosed this at the weekend after a maritime industry sensitisation at the 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair (KITF).

According to him, dry ports were crucial infrastructure for transporting goods and supporting alternative routes for trade.

He added that the council had set up Border Information Centres (BICs) at various locations, including Idi Roko, Jibia and Illela.

Danjuma explained that the dry port was a key hub, officially declared both a port of origin and destination for cargoes, stressing that the dry port facilitates exports and imports from Kaduna to destinations worldwide, enhancing trade access.

The director highlighted the Federal Government’s commitment towards improving railway operations, which would in turn boost dry port activities and increase cargo capacity.

Danjuma added that high logistics costs are a barrier to business and railway operations would significantly reduce these costs.

