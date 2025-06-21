NSC, NFF Mourn Death Of Abba Yola

Share

The National Sports Commission, NSC, has described the demise of former Kano Pillars Chair- man Alhaji Abba Yola as a painful loss to the Country’s Sports family. The Kano-born Sports administra- tor was a retired Assistant director in the Sports Ministry and also a former chief of staff to former Sports Minis- ter Hon. Sunday Dare, amongst other high profile positions he held in the country’s sports corridor. Chairman of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko described Alhaji Abba Yola as a personal friend whose loss is shock- ing and painful.

The Chairman said: “Alhaji Abba Yola was a sports administrator Per Excellence and he contributed im- mensely to the growth of Nigerian sports when he was at the Sports Commission, then the Ministry of Sports. “He will truly be missed because he was a personal friend and his vast and rich experience in the administra- tion of Sports is well documented.

We interfaced very well when he was the Chairman of Kano Pillars but we take solace in the fact that he left a very good mark in the growth of Nigerian Sports.” The Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, said Alhaji Yola was one of the true brains this country has produced in Sports ad- ministration and execution over the years who came through the ranks in the commission.

“His invaluable contributions to Nigerian sports are some of the things that paved the way to the successes the Commission is currently record- ing.”Also, the Nigeria Football Feder- ation has expressed profound shock and grief following the death of onetime Chief of Staff to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Alhaji Abba Ab- dullahi Yola. President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibra- him Musa Gusau (MON) was in som- bre mood: “I have known Alhaji Abba Yola for many years now, and I can attest to the fact that he was a kind, humble and knowledgeable man. He showed immense respect to everyone he met, even if those people were younger and less-knowledgeable.

His death comes as a shock, but we take solace in the incontrovertible fact that he was a good and great man, and left a worthy legacy of excellent service. “Our prayer is that the Almighty Allah will welcome him to aljanna, and also grant those he has left be- hind the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

