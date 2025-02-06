NSC, NFF Meet On World Cup Ticket

Share

With Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup hanging by a thread, the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) held a crucial meeting on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The meeting focused on finding ways to get the Super Eagles back on track in the qualification race, addressing unpaid match bonuses, and exploring how the proposed Presidential Support Group could help motivate the players.

Dikko wrote on his social media account: “The engagements held at the NSC offices, focused on the preparations for the crucial World Cup qualifiers billed for March 2025 and need to ensure that the Super Eagles get the World Cup qualification effort perfectly back on track with the ultimate goal of securing the group’s solitary ticket; immediate resolutions of all mitigating issues around the team; special motivation framework to bolster the team performances; propose PSGWC2026; international sports diplomacy as well as developmental matters regarding the unveiling of the upcoming FIFA Forward Projects in Nigeria.”

The Eagles find themselves in a difficult position in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers. After four matches, they are fifth in the group with just three points.

Rwanda leads with seven points, followed by South Africa and Benin, who also have seven points but a weaker goal difference. Lesotho sits in fourth place with five points, while Zimbabwe is at the bottom with only two points.

Nigeria’s qualification hopes depend heavily on their next two matches. The Super Eagles will face Rwanda away on March 21, and four days later, they will host Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Winning both matches is crucial if Nigeria wants to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Meanwhile, head coach, Eric Chelle, has travelled to England for crucial discussions with Nigerian players plying their trade in the Premier League.

Accompanied by his assistant Hedi Taboubi, Chelle is set to meet with key players, including Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, and Taiwo Awoniyi, to outline tactical strategies for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

