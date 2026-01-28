…NSC, NFF Grieve Over Death

The National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have expressed their deepest condolences to the Captain of the Super Eagles, Wilfred Ndidi, over the demise of his father Mr. Sunday Ndidi, who lost his life in a fatal motor accident.

The Director General of the NSC, Hon Bukola Olopade, who expressed shock over the news, described it as a sad moment for Nigerian football and urged the entire sports family to put the Ndidi family in their prayers in this difficult time.

“On behalf of the Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, and the Nigerian sports family, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to Wilfred Ndidi and his family for the unfortunate loss,” Olopade said. “I know for a fact how close Wilfred Ndidi is to his father and the role the man has played in the success story of his son.

“Wilfred Ndidi has been a patriotic servant for our great country over the years, playing for the Super Eagles and also representing Nigeria in a good light playing club football in Europe.

All these are a product of the kind of upbringing he was given by his parents.” Olopade added that the commission Sports Commission will work closely with the NFF in every possible capacity to render any form of assistance to the Ndidi family in this difficult time.

For NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, the news was a sad one especially coming weeks after the player gave his very best to the nation at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco where the country finished with the bronze medals.