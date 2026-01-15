NSC Mulls Code Of Conduct For Footballers, Athletes

The leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) has said going forward, there will be a Code of Conduct for both the players, athletes and the leadership of federations, as well as the commission.

Speaking with journalists, the Director General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, said it must be from both sides and not just the players and athletes alone, as there is a need to build a better relationship among all grades.

“Recently, we had a meeting with all presidents of federations, and we agreed. We all agreed and signed up. Now going forward, any athlete who wants to represent the country must sign the code of conduct,” he said.

“And if you’re not ready to sign it, we don’t care how big you are; you’re not representing Nigeria. And when you sign it, you represent Nigeria, you go out to the media and tweet without clearance from us, we expel you from the camp.

“We’re not going to care who you are, because when your parents misbehave at all, and all of our parents have been there at one time or the other, what happened at home, we discuss it at home. We don’t call our parents out in public.

So many administrators have been defamed based on lies. “And so we have said, going forward, a code of conduct that administrators must sign to do right by the athletes. We must sign it too.

And when we’ve done right by the athletes, athletes must behave well. “Discipline must be sacred in what we do in sports. But that must grow from the administrator to the athletes and from the athletes to the administrator. Not one way.”