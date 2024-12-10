NSC Meets Sports Federations’ Presidents, Secretaries On Strategies

Share

National Sports Commission (NSC), under the leadership of Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and Director General, Bukola Olopade, is set to hold an important meeting with the presidents and secretaries of various sports federations.

According to the Special Adviser on Media to the DG, Kola Daniel, the meeting, scheduled for today, aims to further discuss strategic objectives for advancing sports development across Nigeria.

The gathering is part of the NSC’s commitment to fulfilling the core goals of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda for sports development.

It is expected to serve as a platform for key stakeholders to align their efforts and drive sustainable growth in the sports sector.

Dikko emphasized the essential role of sports federations in boosting the nation’s sports economy. He stated,”Sports federations are key players in the nation’s sports economy drive and must assume their role with a drive for success.”

