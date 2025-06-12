New Telegraph

June 12, 2025
NSC May Not Dissolve Federations Boards Before Elections

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, has stated that no final decision has been made regarding the dissolution of the boards of national sports federations ahead of their forthcoming elective congresses.

In an exclusive interview with BSN Sports at ANOCA Headquarters in Abuja, Dikko explained that the decision will depend on the outcome of ongoing consultations between the sports federations and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

“For now, no decision has been taken on whether or not the boards of the federations will be dissolved ahead of their elections,” Dikko said.

He added, that the outcome of the consultation between the leadership of different sports federations and the Nigeria Olympic Committee will influence our decision. “

