NSC hails Quadri, Bello on ITTF World Cup tickets

The leadership of the National Sports Commission, under Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Direc- tor General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, has commended Aruna Quadri and Fatima Bello for securing their places at the 2025 International Table Tennis Federation World Cup. Both athletes sealed their World Cup berths by advancing to the semifinals of the ongoing ITTF Africa Cup in Tunis. Quadri is set to face Ylane Batix, while Bello will battle Hana Goda in their respective semifinal matchups.

Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko highlighted the NSC’s commitment to fostering excellence across all sports, stating, “our goal is to build a sustain- able sports ecosystem where Nigerian athletes consistently compete and excel on the global stage. The recent successes across multiple sports reflect our dedica- tion to this vision.”

Echoing this sentiment, DG Hon. Bukola Olopade, praised the resilience of Nigerian athletes, adding, “These achievements are a testament to the talent, determination, and hard work of our athletes and federations. At the NSC, we will continue to provide the necessary support and structure to elevate Nigerian sports to even greater heights.” Beyond table tennis, Nigerian sports continue to thrive thus far, under the dynamic leadership of the NSC. The Nigerian U-19 women’s cricket team secured an automatic qualification for the U-19 Cricket World Cup, marking a historic wins against traditional cricket power- houses.

In badminton, Nigeria finished third at the African Senior Badmin- ton Championship, while in basket- ball, D’Tigers staged a remarkable comeback in the AfroBasket qual- ifiers, winning three consecutive games in the second phase to secure a spot at the 2025 tournament in Angola, after losing their first three games in the qualifying series.

