NSC frets over theft of railway tracks linking inland terminals

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has expressed concern over the vandalisation and theft of railway tracks connecting inland ports across the country. The council revealed that there were continuous cases of stealing the national assets along Lagos-Kaduna, KadunaZaria, Zaria-Funtua and Kano, saying that it had stalled the transportation of cargoes by train to the hinterland ports.

Findings revealed that more than 250, 000 rail tracks had been vandalised and stolen within the last four years in Lagos and Abuja. According to Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), more than 100, 000 rail tracks were vandalised in Lagos and Abuja last year, noting that it lost over 150,000 railway components to thieves in the last four years. Worried by the theft, the Executive Secretary of the council, Pius Akutah, complained during the inspection of the Funtua Inland Dry Port, Katsina State, that some of the rail tracks had been stolen by thieves at a time the Funtua Inland Dry Port was about to commence operations. However, he said that the use of the train system was considered pivotal to cost-effectiveness, less risk and overall management of the dry port. Akutah explained that the Federal Government was harnessing energy to overcome the challenges and ensure the railway system is connected to the Inland dry ports, urging an end to needless obstruction of government investment. He challenged the Katsina State Government and locals around the railway line to take ownership of the critical national assets, insisting that the Federal Government alone should not be responsible for protecting the entire facility within the states.

It would be recalled that the Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhira had said that the corporation was facing other untoward activities by criminal elements. According to him, about 50,000 rail tracks were vandalised in Lagos and over 50,000 vandalised in Abuja, adding that before Christmas festivities, saying that not less than 200 clips earlier vandalized by hoodlums were replaced but were destroyed three days later. He said: “The major issue we have now is vandalism of the tracks, which is a big problem. When we replace the tracks, they will come back to vandalise the track again.” He identified the portions of the tracks between Mushin and Oshodi as the most affected in the vandalisation. According to the managing director, “the recurring stealing vital parts of the rail facilities in the country are a new trend in criminality that can endanger the safety of those who patronize the railways. It is sad that many rail lines have been reportedly tampered with by the criminal elements in recent times.

Apart from the Lagos and Abuja rail lines, tracks laid on a section of the Itakpe-Warri rail line have also been vandalised by the criminals. The vandals had used saw-like objects to cut the rail line in pieces, removing the bolts and knots to cart away the iron rails. “We decry the increasing stealing of rail tracts across the country and urge the federal government to map out measures to adequately protect the rail tracts. Railway has become a major means of transportation in Nigeria and has immensely contributed to the economic development of the country. “Therefore, any impediment to the smooth operation of the railway system must be resisted. The railway system is a cheaper means of transportation of people and goods. Any attempt by hoodlums to disrupt the provision of this important transport system must be averted. That is why the government should use technology to protect the rail tracts across the country.”