NSC Faults Unfair Container Detention At Ports

As six government agencies place over 6,000 containers under detention, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has kicked against several interference of cargoes, extension of investigations and administrative bottlenecks at the ports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

For more than two decades, the Federal Government has been struggling to achieve timely clearance at ports within 21 days despite various reforms.

It was learnt that while transactional dwell time took about 73 per cent of the total cargo time in Nigerian ports, operational dwell time took about 20.5 per cent and storage dwell time took the least, about 4.8 per cent of the entire cargo dwell time of the time average shipper’s consignment spends in port.

Also, the ports were found to have the highest cargo dwell time in West and Sub-Saharan African regions, being 475 per cent times higher than the global average benchmark of four days and that of the port of Durban in South-African.

Miffed by these, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) said that all these issues had ultimately led to increase in the cost of doing business in Nigerian ports.

Observation

For instance, the council noted that several interference of cargoes by Police at the seaports had disrupted cargo dwell time, increase demurrage/storage charges payable by consignees.

The Executive Secretary of the council, Dr Pius Akutah, explained in Lagos at a one-day training programme with the theme: “Facilitating Port Efficiency: The Strategic Role of the Police,” organized in collaboration with NSC and Nigeria Police, Maritime Police Command, that several reports that were brought to the attention of NSC by stakeholders, pointed to incessant interference in the cargo clearance processes, placement of detention orders on duly cleared cargoes, thereby barring its exit from the port terminals.

Other issues, he noted, are the intimidation of personnels of shipping line agencies and terminals as Police officers usually claimed they were acting on intelligence reports.

Akutah, who was represented by the council’s Director, Regulatory Services Department, Mrs. Margaret Ogbonnah, at the forum, explained that NSC had on several occasions carried out investigations on the matter to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the claims, advising that it was in most cases confirmed that these practices were carried out by various police formations without the knowledge of the Assistant Inspector General of Police.

He noted: “This development therefore, led to robust engagement by the council with the IG of Police to put a stop to these practices and to ensure adherence to process in matters of container detention and other port related issues.

“As a result, the AIG, Maritime Police Command notified key stakeholders vide a letter dated 11th December, 2018 to communicate to stakeholders the decision to collectively streamline the plethora of letters being issued by various unauthorised persons on behalf of the Police.”

Challenges

Moreover, stakeholders at the forum complained that about 6,386 imported containers that are under detention were accumulating about N472.5 million daily demurrage. Specifically, they accused the Maritime Police of the

As we build a more secure port system, we also contribute to national prosperity, economic stability, and Nigeria’s overall competitiveness in global trade

detention of cleared cargoes, noting that a 40 feet container attracts a daily demurrage fee of N120,000, while a 20 feet container incurs N80,000.

Furthermore, the representative of Five Star Logistics Yard, Nnanna Kenneth, said that a total of 6,386 import units/cargos were currently remaining under various forms of government agency restrictions and detention at the Five Star Logistics facility, a situation that continues to disrupt cargo flow and escalate disputes between clearing agents and terminal operators.

Breakdown

Kenneth explained that the Nigeria Police Maritime Command accounted for the largest number, with 2,000 containers blocked, followed by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), which placed restrictions on 1,500 units.

He said the Department of State Services (DSS) had blocked 801 containers; the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), 1,162 containers, while the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has blocked 639 containers.

The Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service has restricted 284 units. Also, the Deputy Manager, Imports, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Nigeria Limited, Dimeji Gbadebo, identified maritime police investigations as a major source of delay, noting that Singapore completes clearance processes within 24 hours, while neighbouring Lomé operates a seamless seven-day system.

Security

Regardless of the complaints, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Chinedu Oko, represented by Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration, Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, Olufikayo Fawole, however, explained that the Maritime Police, as a specialised arm of the Nigeria Police Force, played a critical role in securing maritime assets, mitigating threats, combating cargo-related crimes, preventing pilferage and vandalism, and ensuring the smooth flow of legitimate trade.

Mandate

He noted: “ Our mandate is not just to enforce the law but also to protect the economic lifeblood of our nation. Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global maritime economy is influenced greatly by the level of safety, predictability, and confidence that stakeholders experience at our ports.

“This is why continuous training is essential. The operational landscape is evolving, new technologies, changing criminal patterns, multimodal logistics, and international compliance requirements all demand that our officers become smarter, more proactive, better informed, and better equipped.

“As we build a more secure port system, we also contribute to national prosperity, economic stability, and Nigeria’s overall competitiveness in global trade.”

Last line

For Nigeria to compete favourably with other regional ports in Africa, the Federal Government must put an end to the prolonged delays of cargoes and bottlenecks in the clearing system.