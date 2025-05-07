NSC Eliminating Faceless Operators At Ports

Share

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) is making moves to end the era of faceless shippers, untraceable freight forwarders and other hidden service providers as it threatens to sanction any shipping company or terminal operator that offers services to them, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Recently, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) urged port service providers and users to complete their online registration on its platform and obtain certificates to avoid sanctions.

The new platform guarantees a safe and secure business environment as it eliminates the challenges of faceless stakeholders in the port system.

The new move, it was learnt, is to stop unscrupulous people hiding at the background to partake in illegal activities, control and identify genueine operators in the port industry.

For instance, the Executive Secretary of the council, Mr Pius Akutah, explained at a oneday stakeholders’ sensitisation on the Registration of Regulated Port Service Providers and users in Kano that the exercise aligned with the council’s vision to promote efficiency, transparency, and compliance in the port and shipping sector.

Represented by Deputy Director, Stakeholders Services of the council, Hannah Adaba, the executive secretary said that the sanction could lead to withdrawal of NSC’s services from defaulters, cancellation of registration certificate/license to operate at Nigerian ports, denial of access to the council’s complaints resolution mechanism and blacklisting of defaulters among others.

Firthermore, Akutah said the mandatory online registration of regulated port service providers and users was being implemented in accordance with Part II, Section 4(1) of the Port Economic Regulation 2015, adding that the online registration represented a significant milestone in the council’s journey toward digital transformation and enhanced trade facilitation.

He stressed: “With this platform, stakeholders can seamlessly register their companies online without the need for physical visits to any NSC office, provided that the necessary documentation and payments are submitted.

“This automation aligns with our broader agenda to eliminate bottlenecks, reduce bureaucracy, and promote ease of doing business in Nigeria’s maritime sector.”

According to Akutah, the implementation of the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) is a strategic initiative to enhance cargo visibility, improve revenue assurance, combat under declaration, and strengthens national security in trade operations.

He explained: “I urge all stakeholders to embrace this transition and support the council’s efforts toward effective port economic regulation, trade facilitation, competitiveness, and enhance national development.”

Sepcifically, Akutah reiterated the NSC’s commitment to its role as the Port Economic Regulator, stressing that NCS was actively pursuing its transition into the Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency (NIPERA).

In addition, its Director, North-West Zonal Coordinating Office, Kano, Ahmed UmarYazah said that the council had recorded significant achievements in ensuring efficiency in port operations and reduced unnecessary delays faced by shippers in the ports.

Moreover, the council’s Director of Consumer Affairs, Mr Celestine Akujobi, urged stake

Operators and users who have registered with the NSC should be availed with relevant information to aid their operations

holders to avail themselves opportunity and register online to uplift their businesses.

Database

It was gathered that the launch of the online portal registration provided the nation’s port economic regulator a database of service providers that are genuine as well as shippers and other stakeholders operating in the Nigerian port system.

Recall that the council’s former Executive Secretary, Emmanuel Jime, had explained that NSC had upgraded from manual registration to a fully automated registration platform. He said: “The platform we are launching is interactive in nature as physical interface is eliminated.

From your desk in your office, you can register your company online without having to visit any Shippers’ Council office as long as you fulfil the requirements and make the necessary payments.

“The registration exercise is in various categories and attracts a token fee as the motive is not to generate revenue. It is mandatory for all service providers and users to register and obtain a certificate of registration before they can be adjudged as legally operating at the nation’s seaports.

It is therefore important to register with the NSC to avoid applicable sanctions.”

Mandate

Also, NSC’s Director of Consumer Affairs, Chief Cajetan Agu, noted that one of the responsibilities placed on council when it became the nation’s port economic regulator in 2014 was the obligation to register all port operators and port users.

Agu explained: “NSC offers a lot of services around training, education and capacity building programmes. The only people who will benefit from these services will be those who are registered with NSC.”

He noted that the online registration was a Know-YourCustomer (KYC) function of the council, adding that the era of faceless shippers, untraceable freight forwarders and other hidden service providers have ended.

He stressed that the complaints unit of the council, which attends to stakeholders’ challenges in port business and arbitration services would only be available to operators and port users registered with the council.

The event also featured a step-by-step demonstration on how to register with NSC via the online portal, while the Executive Secretary of NSC, Hon. Jime also unveiled the User Guide for the service which was shared to all participants.

In 2024, NSC said that the eregistration of regulated port service providers and users of the Council would not only curb faceless operators but will also serve as a security tool for the government.

The council said that only 185 port service operators and users had so far registered, noting that it will begin enforcement of the law from the fourth quarter of the year.

Last line

Operators and users who have registered with the NSC should be availed with relevant information to aid their operations.

Share