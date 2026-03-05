NSC DG Storms Schools, Appreciates Stellar Young Athletes

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, has embarked on an appreciation tour of secondary schools, to honour Nigeria’s brightest young stars.

The initiative, which began with a visit to the secondary school of standout swimmers Aidan DumuijeAbili and Tofunmi Ibidapo (Grange School, Lagos), yesterday follows Team Nigeria’s commanding performance at the 2025 Africa Zone 2 Swimming Championship, where the country broke multiple continental records and showcased a new generation of elite youth athletes.

Speaking during the presentation, Hon. Olopade said the initiative reflects the leadership example of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “We are only emulating the great leadership of President Bola Tinubu, who has shown us many times that when you do well for this country, irrespective of your field, a grateful nation will always say thank you,” he said.

“Last year was an amazing year for grassroots sports development. We were able to pull together young talents across different sports, and that has given us confidence that 2028 looks very promising. Even the Commonwealth Games this year is looking good because of these young talents.”