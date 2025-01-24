NSC Declares State Of Emergency On Sports Facilities

Share

Mulls establishment of Facilities Development Board

Says Federations’ election to hold this year

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has announced a comprehensive plan to over – haul sports infrastructure across the country, starting with the Abuja National Stadium.

Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, declared the government’s commitment to fixing and upgrading sports facilities to ensure they meet international standards and serve athletes and communities well.

He also announced the plan to set up the National Stadium Infrastructure Development and Management Board that will ensure intervention and maintenance of sports facilities.

“First and foremost, we need to fix the Abuja Stadium,” Dikko told journalists in Lagos yesterday. “It’s our national stadium, and we want it to be a place where our athletes can train and prepare well for tournaments.”

“There are additional budget lines we can allocate to repair and improve other stadiums across the country. Part of our vision is that every stadium and sporting facility in Nigeria should be accessible to everyone—there should be no distinction between state and national facilities.

National sports are played everywhere, so we will also collaborate with state governors to ensure that the facilities in their states are functional.”

He said the plan includes building mini-stadiums and sports complexes within local communities.

“Unlike in the past, when new facilities were often built outside neighbourhoods, we want to work within communities, upgrading existing playgrounds and schools to establish sports complexes that benefit both schools and local residents,” he explained.

He said the National Stadium Infrastructure Development and Management Board will consist of experts who will explore different layers of opportunities to ensure the upgrading and maintenance of sports facilities across the country.

