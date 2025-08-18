NSC Chairman To Engage Youth, Sports Stakeholders

The National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, is set to engage with youth and sports stakeholders at the Nest Resource Centre as part of the Community Action Through Sports initiatives of the youth wing of the All Progressives Congress.

According to Dayo Israel, the Leader of the APC Youth Wing, who says the NSC Chairman will be discussing the importance of sports in promoting national unity, youth empowerment, job creation and ways to enhance economic growth and social cohesion in Nigeria, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a digitally enabled and inclusive sports sector including talent identification, athlete nurturing, and infrastructure expansion.

“Mallam Shehu Dikko, the quintessential, thoroughbred and a prominent sports administrator whose leadership has brought renewed optimism to Nigerian sports will also enlighten the gathering on how to foster partnerships with stakeholders to advance Nigeria’s collaboration for sports.