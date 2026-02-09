NSC Budgets N1bn For Winter Olympics Despite Fielding One Athlete

Fresh concerns have emerged over the National Sports Commission’s (NSC) spending priorities after it budgeted N1 billion for Nigeria’s participation in the ongoing 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan–Cortina, Italy, despite fielding only one athlete for the Games.

Checks by New Telegraph on the 2026 Appropriation Bill revealed that under a line item tagged “Participation in the Winter Olympics”, the NSC made provision to spend exactly N1 billion on the competition.

Nigeria’s only athlete for the Winter Games is Samuel Uduigowme Ikpefan, who will compete in cross-country skiing and fly the country’s flagged at the event.

The sport, which is contested in snowcovered conditions, is far removed from Nigeria’s tropical environment, potentially making the scale of the allocation a subject of debate among sports stakeholders.

This development comes against the background of an earlier report by our correspondent on budget documents sighted by this newspaper which showed that a sum of N6.44billion was set aside for the Special (Presidential) Support Group for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers despite the fact that the Super Eagles have lost the ticket. A similar Presidential Support Group appeared in the 2025 budget with an allocation of over N3 billion despite the group never being officially inaugurated or publicly announced.