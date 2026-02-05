NSC Board Pledges To Support FG’s 7% Economic Growth Target

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has resolved to support its management in playing a key role in helping the Federal Government achieve an economic growth target of at least seven per cent by 2027-2028.

At the inaugural meeting of the newly inaugurated board in Lagos, its Chairman, Dr. Ibrahim Shema, said that the board would also work closely with management to actualize President Bola Tinubu’s target of growing Nigeria’s economy to a $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030.

Shema, a former governor of Katsina State, noted that achieving the ambitious growth and GDP targets would require sustained effort and commitment from both the board and management.

He explained: “It is of significant importance that the Shippers’ Council and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy are determined to support the President’s vision of a one-trillion-dollar economy and seven per cent growth. The council, the board, and management are hereby called to service. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

The board chairman stressed that all hands must be on deck for Nigeria to fully harness the potential of the blue economy sector.

According to him, the council would focus on key initiatives critical to promoting and sustaining the maritime sector’s national and international economic potential, including improving ease of doing business, facilitating trade and commerce, enhancing revenue generation, and strengthening collaboration with stakeholders across the real economy and the maritime industry.

He explained: “As demonstrated by the presentation we received this morning, there is a clear need for collective effort if the country is to move towards its full potential in the blue economy sector.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the council, Dr. Pius Akutah, said that a collaborative relationship between the board and management would deliver tangible institutional and financial outcomes for the NSC.

He identified key priorities requiring the board’s guidance to include the actualization of the Nigeria Port Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA) Bill, the implementation of the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN), and the operationalization of the one per cent Freight Stabilisation Fee.

He added: “These initiatives are critical to strengthening regulatory clarity, improving cargo visibility, enhancing national security, and securing sustainable revenue for the council.

“Management is fully committed to supporting the Board with robust data, sound financial analysis, and structured stakeholder engagement to ensure that all initiatives are pursued in a lawful, transparent, and stakeholder-responsive manner. With the guidance of this Board, I am confident that we will continue to protect shippers’ interests, promote efficient port operations, and contribute meaningfully to national economic growth.”

Akutah described the inaugural meeting as a landmark in the history of the council and expressed optimism that, with the quality of the board formation, it will assist in achieving the council’s targets.