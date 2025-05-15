NSC Begins Plans To Upgrade MKO Stadium Abuja

Share

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has intensified efforts to fulfil President Bola Tinubu’s mandate to upgrade sports facilities nationwide—starting with the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Following Dikko’s tour of Europe in April 2025 and meetings with top global stadium experts, a leading European stadium development group is visiting Nigeria from May 13 to 15 for an on-the-spot assessment of the stadium’s pitch, drainage, dressing rooms, and other key areas.

The group, known for work on iconic venues like Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Real Madrid’s Bernabeu, aims to help transform the stadium to international standards.

Their plan also includes training local personnel and setting up a long-term maintenance system to boost job creation and Nigeria’s sports economy.

Share