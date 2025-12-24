NSC Approves New Port Charges For Shipping Companies

Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has approved an increase in charges for shipping companies in Nigeria.

Also, it tasked the companies to carryout sensitisation of its customers before effecting the increases as the council disclosed plans to review charges of the ETO electronic call-up system operated by Truck Transit Park Limited in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The Executive Secretary of NSC, Dr Pius Akutah said at forum in the council’s head office in Laggos that the council as the port economic regulator was aware of the planned increment and it sanctioned it.

Akutah, who was represented at the meeting by the Director of Regulatory Services, Mrs Margaret Ogbonna noted: “They have been asking for this review since the beginning of the year 2025.

“We have been appealing to them to step it down because at the beginning of last year, there were so many issues of inflation in the economy, foreign exchange fluctuations, and they too are working in our environment.

“Towards the end of the year, we reviewed some, but not all the nomenclatures of charges, but those that have been impacted by the indices affecting you and I in our personal lives.

So, for those ones, we approved a marginal increase, but they are to first of all carry their customers along and discuss it first. Two of them have carried out these discussions and said the customers now understand the need for that marginal increment.”

Also, Akutah said that the council had been inundated with complaints on the arbitrary increases in the Eto CallUp tickets for trucks entering into the ports, assuring that the stakeholders that the council had began engagements with the Nigerian Ports Authority and TTP in order to resolve the matter.

He explained: “We are aware that when they started, the charges was N10,000, but what we are hearing now is that apart from the increase in charges, there are other syndicate groups playing out at the port gates.

“By early next year, you would hear about our resolution becauee we have started engagement, we cannot shave anybody’s head in their absence, but before the end of January, we would be looking at the issue of these charges that we have already seen.

“By January, the council is set to look into, and review the Eto Call-Up charges, but we would appreciate if we can get some of those invoices so that we would not be speaking out of rumor, we want evidences that we can look at and challenge these nomenclatures.”