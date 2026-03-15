The National Sports Commission (NSC) Appreciation Tour made a significant stop in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday as officials of the Commission arrived to celebrate and reward outstanding young Nigerian athletes whose dedication and achievements continue to inspire the nation.

One of the highlights of the visit was the recognition of teenage sprint sensation Jacinta Lawrence Andrew, an SS2 student of Community Secondary School, Ibiaku Itam in Itu Local Government Area, who has rapidly emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising young athletes.

Jacinta made the country proud at the maiden African School Games in Algeria where she won a silver medal in the girls’ 400 meters, before going on to claim gold in the same event at the African Youth Games in Angola.

Recently, she was also part of the elite Nigerian team that qualified the country for the World Athletics Relays, a remarkable feat for a student still in secondary school.

Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, emphasised that the Appreciation Tour represents a new era in how Nigeria celebrates and motivates its athletes.

“This Appreciation Tour is about recognising hard work, discipline, and excellence wherever we find it across the country.

When young athletes see that their sacrifices and performances are valued, it inspires them to aim higher and assures them that the nation stands firmly behind them,” Olopade said.

He added that rewarding young athletes like Jacinta is a critical part of the Commission’s longterm vision to strengthen Nigeria’s talent pipeline and encourage more young people to pursue sports while balancing education.