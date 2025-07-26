NSC Applauds Bolaji On Gold Medal Victory At 2025 British, Irish Para-badminton International

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated Nigeria’s 2024 Paralympic Games bronze medalist, Eniola Bolaji, on her stunning gold medal triumph at the 2025 British and Irish Para-Badminton International, held at the Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff on Saturday.

Bolaji showcased grit and brilliance in the final of the women’s SL3 category, defeating world No. 1 and Tokyo Paralympic silver medalist, Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh of Indonesia, in a thrilling 2-1 match (21-16, 16-21, 21-13) on Court 4.

Reacting to her victory, Seyi Johnson, Chief of Staff to the Director General of the National Sports Commission, lauded Bolaji’s feat and the leadership of the NSC for its support to para-athletes and other growing sports.

“This gold medal is a reflection of what is possible when talent meets opportunity. We thank the NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, and Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, for providing an inclusive and enabling platform where all sports, especially para-sports, can thrive, receive adequate funding, and compete at the highest international level,” Johnson said.

The victory is particularly significant, as Bolaji had previously lost to Syakuroh in the semifinals of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Prior to the final, Bolaji cruised past Australia’s Celine Vinot with a dominant 21-4, 21-8 win in the semifinal, underlining her readiness for greater international challenges ahead.

“The NSC is charging Bolaji to stay focused and build on this momentum as she prepares for the Commonwealth Games and the Paralympics,” Johnson concluded.