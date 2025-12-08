New Telegraph

December 8, 2025
NSA, US Congressional Delegation Hold Security Talks In Abuja

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has received a delegation from the United States Congress at his office in Abuja. The visit by the delegation yesterday comes as a follow-up to high-level security talks held in Washington last month.

The delegation, led by senior members of the house, included representatives Mario Díaz-Balart, Norma Torres, Scott Franklin, Juan Ciscomani, and Riley Moore. Ribadu said Nigeria is ready to deepen cooperation with the US in the areas of counter-terrorism cooperation, regional stability, and Nigeria–US strategic security partnership.

“US Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Richard Mills, also attended, reflecting the importance both nations attach to this engagement,” he wrote.

“Discussions focused on counter-terrorism cooperation, regional stability, and strengthening Nigeria–US strategic security partnership. “I’m optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security.”

