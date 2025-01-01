NSA To Nigerians: Expect Enhanced Security This Year

Share

…commends military, security, intelligence agencies

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has assured of enhanced security in the new year, even as he commended the military, security and intelligence agencies for their commitment to a safer nation.

While extending warm greetings to the citizens, the NSA attributed the successes achieved last year to the “exceptional leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose political will have extensively sustained security”.

A New Year Message signed by the National Coordination, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj-Gen. Adamu Laka, Ribadu read: “The National Security Adviser thanks security, intelligence agencies, others, assures of enhanced security in 2025. As Nigeria ushers in the New Year, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, extends warm greetings to the loyal citizens of Nigeria.

“He acknowledges the resilience of the Nation in the face of security challenges and emphasizes the critical role of our collective effort in ensuring peace and stability.

“He further appreciates the President for his strategic guidance, exemplary leadership, and untiring support to the Office of the National Security Adviser in pursuit of its mission.

“These supports provided the foundation for the progress made in enhancing national security. Mallam Ribadu noted that the collective vigilance and cooperation of Nigerians have been instrumental in the fight against terrorism, violent extremism, and other security threats.

“He equally stressed that the successes recorded in our efforts to enhance national security are rooted deeply in the cooperation of Nigerians, the dedication of members of the Armed Forces, security agencies as well as the intelligence community.

“To this end, the National Security Adviser extends special appreciation to the gallant men and women of the Armed Forces, police, and other security and intelligence agencies.

“Your sacrifices in the front lines despite the harshest conditions, demonstrate staunch patriotism, courage, and dedication to safeguarding the Nation’s sovereignty and security”.

It continued: “Security is everyone’s responsibility. The fight against terrorism and criminality cannot be won without the active participation of citizens. I therefore implore you to promptly report any suspicious activities, movements, or characters to the appropriate authorities. If you see something, say something.”

“Looking to 2025, Ribadu reassures Nigerians of the renewed focus on combating terrorism, violent extremism and other serious organised crimes through enhanced collaboration, innovative strategies, and proactive measures.

“He highlights recent advancements, including the operationalization of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell at the National Counter Terrorism Centre developed with support from the United Kingdom National Crime Agency to address kidnapping and related crimes. Additionally, dedicated emergency numbers will be made available to facilitate timely reporting and intervention.

The National Security Adviser also calls on all security stakeholders and citizens to redouble their efforts in building a safer and more secure Nation.

“He stresses that the dedication of our Armed Forces, security agencies, and intelligence community, coupled with the active support of every Nigerian, will ensure that we overcome the challenges ahead.”

Share

Please follow and like us: