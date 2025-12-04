NSA: Nigeria Will Crush Those Seeking To Spread Terror

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has affirmed the State’s readiness to decisively confront individuals and groups attempting to undermine national unity and public safety.

Speaking at the National Peace Committee dialogue on a whole-of-society approach to preventing violence and conflict in the North on Thursday in Abuja, Ribadu reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring peace and order across the country.

He said, “Sustainable peace demands that this dialogue translate into actionable strategies. I urge all participants to engage with courage, creativity, and shared responsibility. Let us move beyond rhetoric to practical action, ensuring every discussion results in measurable outcomes that strengthen resilience, restore trust, and promote stability across Northern Nigeria and indeed the whole country.”

Delivering a stern warning to non-state actors, Ribadu added, “The Nigerian State remains resolute in its commitment to law, order, and the protection of its citizens. Any individual or group seeking to exploit communities, spread terror, or undermine national unity will face decisive, coordinated, and uncompromising action. The time for impunity has passed. Every Nigerian deserves to live in peace, dignity, and security.”

He emphasized that stability, justice, and opportunity are the foundations of national development and called for collective effort, stating, “Government cannot do it alone. We require all hands on deck: communities, traditional institutions, religious leaders, youth and women groups, civil society, the private sector, and our international partners. I am encouraged that forums such as this one are already paving the way for deeper collaboration, shared responsibility, and the collective commitment needed to secure a peaceful and prosperous Northern Nigeria.”