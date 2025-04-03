New Telegraph

NSA Hands Over Rescued Ex-NYSC DG, 18 Others To CDS’

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has handed over 19 rescued kidnap victims, including former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), Brig-Gen. Maharazu Tsiga (retd), to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS’), Gen. Christopher Musa.

The brief ceremony took place at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja on Thursday, April 3.

The former NYSC DG, who walked to the podium in a staggering gait, said: “Terrorists don’t fear God; they fear aircraft”.

