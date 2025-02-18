NSA Hands Over 59 Rescued Hostages To Kaduna Govt

Share

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Tuesday handed over 59 rescued hostages to the Kaduna State government.

The victims, including men, women, and children, were received by Mallam Sani Liman, Chief of Staff to Governor Uba Sani, during a brief ceremony attended by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Coordinator, Maj-Gen. Adamu Laka, and other senior officials.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, Ribadu reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to restoring peace and security across Nigeria.

“Under the directives of Mr. President, all security forces are working tirelessly to ensure peace and stability. Today, we are witnessing the rescue of another group of kidnapped victims. They are now free and returning home.

“Thousands of people have been rescued, thanks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dedication to security. This is an ongoing effort, and we are making steady progress in restoring order and justice in our country.

“About 59 people were rescued today, similar to last week’s operation. These rescues are part of a broader, coordinated effort by the military, police, and intelligence agencies.

“I commend all security personnel for their dedication, and I assure Nigerians that peace will be fully restored,” Ribadu stated.

The NCTC Coordinator, Maj-Gen. Adamu Laka, also assured that security agencies remain committed to identifying, containing, and prosecuting those threatening national security.

“Some of these hostages had been in captivity for about four months. Based on intelligence gathered, the NSA directed a coordinated operation with 1 Division in Kaduna, leading to their successful rescue,” Laka said.

He reiterated that security forces will sustain their efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and ensure the safety of Nigerians.

Share

Please follow and like us: