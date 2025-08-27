NSA Hands Over 128 Rescued Kidnap Victims To Families

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday reunited 128 rescued kidnap victims with their families in Abuja.

The victims, females and children were rescued by security forces in two different operations in Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, according to Ribadu. He said the victims will be treated for trauma and helped to settle down in their communities.

While commending security forces, Ribadu, assured that the perpetrators will be hunted and brought to justice. He warned, “Let us take politics out of security challenges.” Earlier, the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre, Major General Adamu Laka, said one of the rescued children died due to illness while a premature baby delivered during the rescue operation was being incubated in a medical facility.

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Tanko Sununu, commended the efforts of the government and security agencies in rescuing the victims. Sununu however, advised the freed victims to see their freedom as opportunity to strive for their future, urging them to embrace education.

He reminded them that those that rescued them were able to do so because of the level of education they had acquired. One of the victims, Abdullahi Salisu, said that some of them were in captivity for 42 days while some spent longer time. He said they were kept without food until their rescue and thanked God almighty and the government for their rescue.