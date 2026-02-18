NSA Demands Adequate Funds For Enhanced National Security

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has requested a supplementary budget to make available additional funds to the intelligence community to respond to national security issues.

The NSA made this request during a budget appraisal and defence with the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi, Ribadu emphasised that “We all agreed that no nation can grow without adequate security.

“Distinguished chairman and members of this esteemed committee, with the recent declaration of a state of emergency on national security by Mr President, it’s our humble prayer that adequate funding shall be provided through a supplementary budget to the intelligence community to ensure timely and speedy response to issues of national security”, he appealed.

He explained that the intelligence community in the 2026 financial year is focused on combating terrorism, banditry and kidnapping through enhanced intelligence and community-based strategies.

Other areas include “Securing of critical infrastructure to ensure economic and food security, enhancing the protection of oil and gas critical infrastructure to increase the output of oil production

He also said the intelligence community is focused on maritime safety and border security, enhancing adequate cybersecurity, continuous maintenance of a positive and tolerable security level within the Three Arms Zone, the entire FCT and the country in

general.

Speaking on the challenges encountered in the implementation of the 2025 budget, the NSA lamented that the envelop system of budgeting constituted a lot of constraints in terms of resource allocation to the intelligence community.

He also complained about the irregular release of overhead costs and the release of the 2025 appropriated overhead costs.

Other challenges include “Irregular release of foreign service personnel shortfall for 2024 due to forex differential. Non-release of capital allocation and a high exchange rate.

“Inadequate operational vehicles for effective and efficient covert and overt operations and increased cost of foreign exchange on the maintenance of the Presidential Air Fleet abroad instead of at its own hangar.”