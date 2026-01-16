NRS Restates Commitment To Unify Taxes Under New Laws

The Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has restated that the objective of the new tax law is to unify the tax system in the country.

He said the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) had sent a proposal to the National Assembly to harmonize Radio Levy, TV, license, bicycle tax and produce tax in the constitution. Oyedele stated this at the MAN Hybrid Stakeholders Engagement on the newly introduced tax laws.

The engagement was themed: ‘From Legislative Assembly to factory floor: What the new tax laws mean for Nigerians manufacturers’ and was held yesterday in Lagos.

According to him, “the journey has started with the new tax laws. The ones that we can harmonize without violating the Constitution have been harmonized in the tax laws, but there are those we cannot do because they are in the Constitution. Radio Levy, TV, license, bicycle tax, and produce tax.

“So those ones, we have sent proposals to the National Assembly, and the National Assembly has been very supportive as part of the ongoing process to amend the Constitution. They should please help us amend the Constitution and remove these nuisance taxes.”