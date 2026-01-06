NRS, NITDA Accredit Pillarcraft For E-Invoicing

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has accredited Pillarcraft Cloud Solutions as an official System Integrator for Nigeria’s e-Invoicing framework, according to a statement.

Under the NRS e-invoicing (Merchant Buyer) framework, a System Integrator is a licensed service provider responsible for connecting taxpayers’ business systems, such as ERP, accounting, or invoicing software to the NRS e-invoicing platform.

The System Integrator ensures that invoices generated within a taxpayer’s system are converted into the prescribed NRS e-invoice format with all required data fields, securely transmitted through licensed Access Point Providers to the NRS platform, and returned as validated e-invoices to the taxpayer’s system for compliance, reporting, and audit purposes.

To perform this role efficiently, Pillarcraft developed a dedicated middleware that acts as a technical bridge between business systems and the NRS platform, similar to how a decoder converts broadcast signals into a format a television can display ensuring seamless, accurate, and scalable e-invoicing compliance.

As part of this milestone, Pillarcraft also launched UsawaConnect™, a purpose-built B2B e-invoicing middleware designed to integrate enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, accounting software, and invoicing platforms with the NRS Merchant Buyer Platform.

The accreditation places Pillarcraft among a select group of firms authorised to support businesses in implementing and integrating e-invoicing solutions aligned with Nigeria’s national digital tax infrastructure.

“This approval confirms Pillarcraft’s technical capability, governance standards, and domain expertise required to operate within the NRS e-invoicing framework,” the company said.

“With this accreditation, Pillarcraft is now authorised to act as a trusted integration partner, helping businesses transmit compliant electronic invoices, maintain audit-ready records, and align their internal systems with national e-invoicing requirements,” the statement added.