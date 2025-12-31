NRS: Nigeria Revenue Service Unveils Official Logo

…As FIRS Becomes NRS

A new dawn in revenue administration officially begins today, December 31, as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), which replaces the now rested Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), unveils its institutional brand identity.

NRS came into operation following the signing of its enabling law, known as the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Act 2025, by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025.

Speaking at the unveiling of the logo on Wednesday in Abuja, the Executive Chairman of NRS, Zacch Adedeji, explained that the logo and other brand elements for NRS represent an important milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s revenue administration framework.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media), Dare Adekanmbi, quoted him as adding that “the unveiling of the NRS identity reflects a renewed commitment to a more unified, efficient, and service-oriented revenue system, one that is aligned with Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda and global best practices.

According to him, the new identity “signals continuity of purpose, strengthened institutional capacity, and a forward-looking approach to supporting taxpayers and national development.”

“The Nigeria Revenue Service remains committed to transparency, partnership, and service excellence. The unveiling of this new identity represents not an end, but the beginning of a strengthened relationship between the revenue authority and the Nigerian public—built on trust, clarity, and shared prosperity,” the statement said