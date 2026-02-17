NRS Kicks Off Phased Rollout Of E-Invoicing For Businesses

Six months after it went live on August 1, 2025, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) announced the phased rollout of its electronic invoicing and fiscal monitoring system.

The system is aimed at strengthening tax administration, improving transparency, and promoting voluntary compliance among businesses nationwide.

In a public notice signed by the Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, on Monday, the service said the E-Invoicing & Electronic Fiscal System, also known as the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS), is being implemented in stages across taxpayer categories based on annual turnover thresholds.

According to the notice, the system officially went live on August 1, 2025, for large taxpayers, following extensive stakeholder consultations and pilot deployments that began earlier in January 2025. Implementation for this category was later extended to November 2025 to accommodate operational and transitional considerations.

“Since the official go-live, significant progress has been recorded, with the onboarding of the majority of large taxpayers, many of whom have commenced the successful transmission of invoice data to the MBS platform,” the notice stated.

Building on this progress, the agency said it will extend the rollout to medium and emerging taxpayer segments in a structured sequence that includes stakeholder engagement, pilot testing, go-live implementation, post-deployment review, and eventual compliance enforcement.

The notice explained that the initiative is backed by provisions of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, which empowers the service to deploy technology for tax administration, and the Nigeria Tax Act, which mandates taxpayers to implement fiscalisation systems introduced by the authority.

Medium taxpayers—businesses with annual turnover between N1 billion and N5 billion—are expected to begin engagement and pilot phases in 2026, with full implementation scheduled for July 2026 and enforcement to follow in early 2027.

For emerging taxpayers with turnover below N1 billion, the rollout is scheduled to commence in 2027, with compliance enforcement projected for 2028.

The service advised businesses to identify their categories and participate actively in onboarding activities, emphasizing that enforcement will only begin after engagement, pilot, and post-go-live review phases are completed.

The NRS added that it “remains committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and the successful adoption of the E-Invoicing Solution.”