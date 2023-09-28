NRHJN Urges Stakeholders To Provide Easy Access To Contraceptives

As Nigeria joined the world community to mark World Contraception Day (WCD), the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN) has urged stakeholders to provide easy access to quality reproductive health care, particularly access to modern contraceptives.

This is contained in a statement from the NRHJN and signed by its President, Yinka Shokunbi and National Secretary, Sekinah Lawal.

The WCD which is commemorated on September 26, is an annual global campaign which centers around a vision where every pregnancy is wanted.

The 2023 theme, “Redefining Innovation and Equity in Family Planning and Contraception” is apt as it emphasises that contraceptive information and services are fundamental to the health and human rights of all individuals.

Types of Contraception include implants, intrauterine devices (IUDs) injections, oral contraceptive pills and vaginal rings.

The modern methods of contraception include the pill, female and male sterilisation, IUD, injectables, implants, male and female condoms, diaphragm, and emergency contraception.

Contraceptives prevent unintended pregnancies, reduce the number of abortions, and lower the incidence of death and disability related to complications of pregnancy and childbirth. Family planning saves lives.

As advocates of quality family lives and development, the NRHJN, a media advocacy group on sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls, noted those things that may play critical roles in family planning decisions and these include, marital situation, career or work considerations, and financial status.

“The recommended interval before attempting the next pregnancy is at least 24 months or two years, to reduce untoward risks to the mother and infant.

“The WCD is aimed to raise awareness about the importance of contraception, accessibility, and why being able to use contraception is part of an individual’s reproductive health and rights.”

Contraception is the use of medicines, devices, or surgery to prevent unwanted pregnancy while assisting in quality family planning for sustainable development.

Family planning is the consideration of the number of children a person or couple wishes to have, including the choice to have no children, and the appropriate age at which they wish to have them.

The Day was first observed in 2007, to create awareness of all contraceptive methods available to enable young people to make informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health.

According to Shokunbi and Lawal, the prevention of unintended pregnancies helps to lower maternal ill-health and the number of pregnancy-related deaths.

The 1953 Biologists John Rock, and Gregory Pincus, teamed up to develop the birth control pill. The first ‘official’ contraception to be invented was likely the Condom.

Condoms as a method of preventing sexually transmitted infections (STIs) have been used since at least 1564. Rubber condoms became available in 1855, followed by latex condoms in the 1920s.

It is on the World Health Organisation’s List of Essential Medicines. As of 2019, globally around 21 per cent of those using birth control use the condom, making it the second-most common method after female sterilisation (24 per cent).

Globally in 2019, 44 per cent of women of reproductive age were using a modern method of contraception. This comprises 91 per cent of all contraceptive users; the remaining nine per cent were using traditional methods.-