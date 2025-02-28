NRCS Organizes Learning Camps For Mother’s Club 

Share

The Nigerian Red Cross Society,(NRCS), in collaboration with the committee of International Federation of the Red Cross (CIFRC), International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), and other partners have organized a four day Nigerian Red Cross Society peer Learning Camp for participants from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

The NRCS mother’s clubs which is working in 90 communities across 9 local government of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, targeted, and trained 340 volunteers and health workers were trained on nutrition and epidemic control, as well as 105 mothers clubs were established for community-based nutrition support and education across the states.

The volunteer also reached 191 ,370 households with nutrition messages , 302, 772 children screened, where 30,619 with severed acute malnutrition were refered to the health facilities, while 55,907 moderately malnourished children were placed on supplementary feeding programme.

Also, 708,466 mothers and caregivers were educated on health and nutrition practices and water purification tablets.

Aqua tabs were distributed to 3,000 households, as well as 4 oral rehydration point treating 1,792 person’s showing symptoms of acute watery diarrhea.

The team also conducted 205 hygiene promotion session across the 9 local government in 3 states and distributed multipurpose cash grant to 3,000 caregivers for nutritional support.

Mosquito and hygiene kits were provided also to reduce disease risks while men in targeted communities were engaged in nutrition and health advocacy .

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the NRCS mother’s club peer Learning Camp held at the Barwee Hotels, Mauduguri, the Borno state, Head of Service designate, Aminu Ghuluze assured the Red Cross movement that the Borno state government will continue to partner with red cross and other humanitarian partners to curb malnutrition and others health challenges in the state.

Aminuu Ghuluze who is also healthcare Advisor of the NRCS Borno state chapter said the society in Borno state is planning to honour and organize investiture for Governor Babagana Zulum as the grand patron of the society in Borno during the forthcoming Nigerian Red Cross day in Maiduguri due to his support to red cross, humanitarian activities and support healthcare.

In his response, the Borno state commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Zuwaira Gamibo represented by Mohammed Hamza commended the Red cross movement for the role they played over a decade long insurgency and the recent flood disaster that ravaged the state.

He called on all humanitarian organisations and donor partners to synergise with the Red Cross stressing that they have the largest spread across the 774 local government areas of the country and has community acceptance.

“I am honored to be with you today at the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Mother’s Club peer Learning Camp holding here in Maiduguri.

“This gathering is a gathering of experienced humanitarian workers. Borno state government is aware of the role by NRCS is playing and other humanitarian partners, we will continue to partner with you”,” Ghuluze said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Borno state chairman of the NRCS, Bulama Gubio represented by his Vice, Alhaji Abba Monguno said despite the decade long insurgency the NRCS have done well in accessing the hard to reach areas as it has community volunteers in all the 27 local government area if the state.

” To us in NRCS there is no unaccessible area in Borno state , we have reached all the 27 LGAs through community volunteers who are living within the community. Our volunteers have done well in areas of immunization, cholera outbreak, malnutrition,recent flood disaster and other Hungarian activities in Borno state,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: