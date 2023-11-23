NRCRI: Food Security Through Research, 100 Years After

1923-2023

The National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, Abia State, has come a long way. Established as a provincial research station in 1923, the Institute has recorded significant milestones in its mandate area of Root and tuber crops research. The result is that today Nigeria is the global leader in yam and cassava production, and has maintained the status over the years. The country has also made remarkable breakthroughs in potatoes, turmeric, ginger, garlic and cocoyam.

It was therefore not surprising that the grand centennial celebration of the institute was well attended by guests even from beyond the shores of Nigeria including the 2016 World Food Prize Laureate, Dr Jan Low. The ceremony also afforded the Institute the opportunity to showcase its outputs, from raw to processed and packaged products.

Welcoming the guests to the serene headquarters at the outskirts of Umuahia, Abia State capital, the Executive Director of the Institute, Professor Chiedozie Egesi said NRCRI had done a lot in technological innovations, in most cases, in partnership with Local and international organizations and agencies, to bring about these innovations. He listed the innovations recorded by the Institute to include, new varieties of crops, new technologies for management of the crops, new technologies for seed multiplication, new technologies for preservation of their harvest, as well as value addition.

Landmark devt

Egesi disclosed that the NRCRI has developed over 50 improved cassava varieties, over 30 yam varieties, four sweet potato varieties, 10 potato varieties, two ginger varieties, among others. He added that the institute had also developed the seed system for root and tuber crops which they call, semi autotrophic and anthropic for cassava, potato, and sweet potato.

In his address, presented by the Special Assistant on Agriculture and Agric Business, Dr. Kingsley Uzoma, President Bola Tinubu com- mended the management and leadership of the institute for its innovative measures to tackling food security and manpower development in Nigeria.

NRCRI’s position

Speaking on, “NRCRI: a Century of Empowerment through Root and Tuber Crops Research”, the president noted that the recognition of National Root Crops Research Institute made the federal government to assign the crop Research centre to find solution to ginger virus witnessed recently in the country and promised to partner the institute to achieve even greater feats. According to him, the efforts of the institute has provided jobs, crop quality led Nigeria to be the largest producer of cassava, yam as well as leading in discovery of other improved crop varieties.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, Professor Hamidu Garba Sharubutu, represented by the Executive Director, Institute for Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan, Dr Veronica Oba- tolu charged researchers to focus on productivity and not promotion in their of- fice. Professor Sharubutu solicited for more out-stations to enable the institute reach more farmers at the rural areas.

He added that the federal government under President Bola Tinubu was encouraging more collaborations to address the challenges of food security. His words, “In the on- going 6th Africa-Wide Agricultural Extension Week 2023, the Minister of State Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Aliyu Abdullahi, called for demand-driven agricultural research to enhance farmers’ productivity rather than to earn promotion in the office.” He emphasized the need for Agricultural Research Institutes to align, and share technologies to achieve the zero-hunger target, increase productivity and ultimately, higher income.

Benefits

“For Nigerians to benefit from the outcome of the numerous research output from our NARIs including NRCRI, to address food and nutrition security, we all need to re-strategize,” he said. He appealed to the Executive Director of NRCRI, to collaborate with other National Agricultural Research Institutes, NARIs, in areas where they do not have representatives.

For Instance, he said collaboration with IAR&T will create the opportunity through its seven out-stations to disseminate NRCRI technologies across the four agro-ecological zones of Southwest Nigeria in order to reach more farmers, in the hope of achieving food security and poverty alleviation. “There is need to collaborate in the by-products end of root and tuber for livestock feed production and raise the country’s GDP through partnership with relevant investors to optimize the production of ethanol.”

Growth rate

Also speaking, the minister of State for Agriculture and food security, Senator Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, represented by Dr. Edet Ekong stressed the need to close the gap between researchers and farmers. The minister observed that the growth of the institute has contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s economy, created opportunities for farmers including those at the rural areas.

He added that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is desirous of seeing robust transformation through agriculture and called on relevant stakeholders including the institute, to sustain all efforts at reducing hunger in the land. The keynote speaker and, the 2016 world food prize Empowerment laureate, Dr Jan Low, who spoke on the topic “A Century of thor- ough Root and Tuber Crops Research,” called on Africa and Nigeria in particular to change the narratives of yam and tubers.

Effect

Low pointed out that Africa still had malnutrition problem, while COVID-19 added to 132 million malnutrition globally. Low, while condemning the use of highly processed foods, stated that Nigeria can probably get 1.12% annual production growth through the use of quality goods and congratulated the institute for championing the large production of cassava.

The event featured presentation of awards to past executive directors and partners of the institute including posthumous award to late Dr. Kenneth Nwosu, fellowship award by the Agricultural Society of Nigeria to the Executive Director/CEO of NRCRI, Umudike, Professor Chiedozie Egesi, goodwill messages from partners including International Institute for Tropical Agriculture, (IITA), and the cutting of the centennial celebration cake, among others.