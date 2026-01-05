NRC Wraps Up Yuletide 50% Fare Slash, Records Massive Turnout

The Nigerian Railway Authority (NRC) has concluded its Yuletide 50 per cent fare reduction, recording massive passenger turnout and widespread commendation for affordable, safe and comfortable rail transport.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of NRC, Mr Callistus Unyimadu, said this in a statement yesterday in Lagos. Unyimadu said thousands of Nigerians took advantage of the discounted train service during the festive period to travel safely, affordably, and comfortably.

He said: “Passengers widely applauded the intervention as a timely relief that eased the financial burden of festive travel while further promoting rail transportation as a preferred mode of mobility.

“Across the standard gauge corridors of Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna, and Warri-Itakpe, as well as the narrow gauge mass transit train services, stations experienced steady passenger turnout, orderly boarding processes, and smooth train departures throughout the period.

“Overall, train service performance remained strong, with services largely operating as scheduled and passengers adequately accommodated across corridors.”

He added that the operations were largely hitch-free, with NRC staff demonstrating professionalism, commitment and dedication to duty. “Ticketing processes, both online and onsite, were effectively managed, while customer service personnel provided necessary support to passengers, particularly first-time rail users.

“Security agencies and other relevant stakeholders also played key roles in ensuring safety and seamless operations at stations and onboard trains,” he said. He said NRC management acknowledged the cooperation and patience of passengers, as well as invaluable support from the mass media.

According to him, media coverage of the train services enhanced public awareness of the initiative and projected a positive image of the NRC. He said: “The NRC reiterates its commitment to improved service delivery, expanded access to rail transportation, and continued support of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda through people-focused initiatives that directly impact the lives of Nigerians.