NRC: Why rail passenger revenue dropped

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has attributed the drop in its passenger revenue to the reduction of its trips, repairs of some portion of the tracks, reduced speed and fear of attack by bandits.

An official of the Corporation, who spoke with The Nation, said the drop in revenue was unconnected with the cost of diesel and ticket prices.

According to the official who didn’t want to be named, the drop in revenue had nothing to do with ticket prices, stating that the Corporation has not reviewed its price since 2022.

The official, who was reacting to the latest report released by NBS on the decline in revenue collected from train passengers, said: “Some of the factors responsible for the drop in revenue are; the reduction in the number of trips, reduced speed due to some bad portions of the rail tracks and fear of another attack by bandits.

“I think one of the factors for the drop is the fear that the train or the track may be attacked again. The train was attacked by bandits on 28 March 2022 and that led to the suspension of operations for several months. After the resumption of operations, the Corporation received a security alert of an impending attack from the Department of State Security Service (DSS).