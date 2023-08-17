Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has been warned by the Department of State Services (DSS) of a potential bandit attack on the Abuja-Kaduna Service.

The secret police who gave the warning on Wednesday said a scheme by bandits to strike the train route between Abuja and Kaduna at any time.

According to a memo signed by R.N. Adepemu, the Director of the DSS, FCT Command, passengers are advised to exercise caution when travelling.

Nw Telegraph reports that after the terrorist attack on the train on March 28, 2022, rail travel in the Abuja-Kaduna route was temporarily halted.

In a memo titled “Security Alert: Impending Threat By A Coalition Of Banditry Syndicate To Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Service Along AKTS Corridor”, the department said along with putting these suggested steps in place security precautions along the route must be increased.

The statement read, ”Intelligence report indicates an impending threat to seamless train transportation along the Abuja ~ Kaduna Train Service (AKTS)

“The development is the sequel to the plot by a coalition of banditry syndicates to attack Abuja ~ Kaduna Train Service aimed at kidnapping passengers on board for ransom any moment from now. ”In view of the threat inherent and the need to forestall likely breach of security along the AKTS, it is advised that existing security arrangements be scaled up within and along the route. In addition, the need for the under-listed counter-security measures to be emplaced ta nip in the bud the impending threats. i. Air surveillance patrol ii. Surveillance on the rail track iii. Military checkpoint/ patrol iv. Police checkpoint/ patrol v. Security raid operations be carried out around Byazhin, Jibi, as well as a forest vi. Enhance the Nigeria Police Mobile Force (NPMF) operatives with walkie talkie to sustain escort services on trains; vii, Deploy more Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with walkie-talkies to provide escort duty; ie contents of this correspondence are classified: Unauthorized disclosure could lead to prosecution. viii. Crisis response team be established in the advent of attack for quick response time; Intelligence sharing amongst all relevant stakeholders. “Although the aforementioned threat is yet to be in the public domain, the development is capable of heightening fears over the safety of lives and property amongst stakeholders and commuters of trail transportation along the AKTS corridor. “Therefore, the need to discreetly manage this intelligence provided cannot be, over-emphasized. “This is particularly against the backdrop of fatal attacks along the routes which left casualties and victims hence, some passengers were killed as well as others abducted for several months before their eventual release.”