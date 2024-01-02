NRC to begin Lagos-Kaduna-Kano, PH-Aba train services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Managing Director Fidet Okhiria has said the corporation will begin the Port Harcourt-Aba, Lagos to Kano train services for both passengers and freight in the first quarter of this year

Okhiria said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

The MD added that the corporation will also begin six train trips daily on the Standard Gauge Train across the board.

He said train was meant to be operating 24 hours, but the present situation in the country had reduced the turnaround time.

Okhiria said: “We are going to increase the number of train trips to six on Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe and Abuja-Kaduna, which means the trips will be three times to and three times from making six trips in a day.

“The trips will commence before the second quarter of 2024. Right now, they are running four trips – two up and two down across the board.

“What is limiting us is the night operations, and that is not the way train should operate. The train is meant to operate at all times. People may like to travel in the evening, but because of the security situation in the country, we limit ourselves to the daytime.

“We intend to bring back passenger and freight trains from Port-Harcourt to Aba, Lagos to Kano and Kaduna because of the dry ports.”

He said the NRC had a vandalism issue in the Warri-Itakpe area in 2023, which was fixed two weeks after the incident took place.