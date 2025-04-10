NRC Suspends Warri-Itakpe Train Services For 72Hrs Due To Technical Issues

Share

The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has suspended Warri-Itakpe train services for 72 hours following some technical problems which caused disruption on the Warri-Itakpe rail line on Tuesday.

According to a statement signed on Thursday by Henrietta Eregares of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Public Relations Department, the Management of the agency has consequently suspended train services on the route for 72 hours.

While apologising to the passengers and Nigerians in general, the NRC accepted full responsibility for what happened and assured its resolve to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) wishes to inform the general public and our valued passengers that a significant disruption occurred on the Warri-Itakpe rail line on Tuesday, April 9, 2025, due to multiple technical issues involving a train engine failure. Management has consequently suspended train services on the route for 72 hours.

“The disruption commenced at approximately 1:38 PM and affected both the 8:00 AM departure from Warri and the 2:00 PM train from Itakpe. Emergency recovery protocols were immediately activated but also suffered a setback due to engine failures.

“Following the incident, NRC swiftly arranged for the safe evacuation of all passengers via road transport with adequate security presence. Passengers were guided off the affected train to waiting cars approximately 500 meters from the track.

“Some Passengers chose to arrange their own transportation before the arrival of official recovery vehicles—a decision NRC understands given the delay.

Temporary Suspension of Service.

“In view of the situation, the NRC has suspended operations on the Warri-Itakpe route for 72 hours. This pause will allow our technical team to conduct a full audit, resolve all identified issues, and restore safe and reliable service.

“Ticket Refund and Revalidation Policy

All passengers with tickets for the affected services are eligible for a full refund or revalidation for future travel, based on their preference. Detailed information

on refund and revalidation process is available on our online ticketing platforms, via our customer service lines, and at all NRC stations.

“Our Commitment: We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by this unexpected disruption. The Nigerian Railway Corporation takes full responsibility and is actively working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. We remain committed to the safety, reliability, and comfort of our passengers.

“We sincerely appreciate the patience, understanding, and continued support of the public during this time.”

