NRC Suspends Operations After Warri–Itakpe Train Derail

Following the derailment of one of its trains on Saturday evening, November 1, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced it will halt operations along the Warri–Itakpe route.

Announcing the development on Sunday, the NRC said the incident involved two of the seven coaches of the train at Kilometre 212+8m, Agbor in Delta State, and occurred at approximately 7:30 pm.

The agency further stated that the preliminary investigations suggest the derailment may have been caused by suspected track vandalism.

The Managing Director of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, said all passengers were safely evacuated and accounted for.

“We are pleased to confirm that all passengers on board were safely evacuated to Agbor, and everyone has been fully accounted for. No casualties or injuries were recorded,” he stated.

Opeifa added that recovery teams, assisted by security personnel, have been working at the site and that operations are expected to resume once a comprehensive security and safety audit of the track is completed.

“As a precautionary measure, train services on the corridor have been temporarily suspended today to enable a comprehensive security and safety audit of the track and related infrastructure,” he said.

The derailment comes just four days after the NRC had resumed services on the route on 29 October 2025, following a suspension that began on 2 August due to recurring technical faults. The Warri–Itakpe line is the longest of Nigeria’s three modern train routes, covering more than 300 kilometres.

The NRC expressed regret for the disruption and assured passengers that normal operations would recommence once the track is deemed safe.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics indicate that over 188 rail-related incidents have occurred in Nigeria between 2020 and 2025, with many linked to vandalism and criminal activity.

In August, the NRC confirmed that no fewer than 618 people were on board an Abuja–Kaduna train when it derailed, leading the agency to suspend services along the route.

Opeifa said that the passengers included 583 travellers, 15 NRC staff, one medical personnel, eight cleaners, and 11 catering staff.

“Out of that number, seven passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries and were immediately transported by ambulance to the hospital,” the NRC said in a statement.

The corporation added that all passengers were safely evacuated and that ticketing companies and other relevant third parties have been instructed to process refunds for those affected by the derailment.

In January 2019, one person died in an early morning train derailment at Ashade Railway Crossing, Agege, Lagos. Jerry Ochi, the Lagos Railway District Manager, said that the victim died at the NRC hospital in Ebutte Meta while receiving treatment.

“Efforts have been put in place to restore normalcy at the scene of the incident,” he said.