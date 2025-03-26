NRC Ready For Cargo Train Services – Opeifa

Share

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says the Western district is ready for cargo train movement between Lagos and Kano on the narrow gauge.

The Managing Director of NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa, said this on Tuesday, at Dugbe Ibadan Narrow Gauge Train Station, after inspecting Moniya Freight Park.

“The essence of this tour is to enable us to access our readiness to handle the cargo side of our business as business and logistics facilitator.

“We are happy with the extent of what we have seen and we can comfortably say we are ready to move any manner of cargo for any of our customers,” he said.

At Omi Adio, Opeifa after inspecting the facility put in place to establish another cargo park, directed the acquisition of more land around the proposed dry port area to provide for anticipated business for the dry port.

The inspection took Opeifa and his management team to the Obafemi Awolowo Train Station, Moniya and the Moniya Cargo Park, where he inspected the readiness of the port to facilitate cargo business.

During inspection at the Western District Headquarters at Dugbe, he charged workers to double their effort and improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the railway

