NRC Names 2 Directors

The Board of Directors of NCR Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Jimmy James and Ms Karen Ashleigh Witthoft as non-executive directors. James was appointed following the resignation of Mr Michael Vallier as a director on the board of the company.

He is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of extensive experience in shared services, finance and accounts. He obtained a bachelor degree in commerce from Mahatma Gandhi University and a master degree in business administration from Sydney Graduate School of Management Also, he is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

James has successfully managed diverse teams and projects, including transitions to outsourced shared services, integration of acquired entities, business spin-offs, tax transitions and Oracle implementations. In addition to his leadership roles in finance and accounting, James has a track record of driving process efficiency, improving working capital cycles, and implementing tax-effective models for major deals.

Witthoft appointment is subject to ratification by the Shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. She is an accomplished finance professional with over two decades of experience in treasury management, accounting, and client services. Wiithoft has expertise in cash positioning, cash flow analysis and financial reporting across multiple regions. She is adept at building strong relationships with stakeholders and navigating challenges with professionalism and efficiency